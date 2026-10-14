Australia’s parliament has received a bill on national gas reservation that could require producers to sell on the domestic market up to one-fifth of volumes intended for export. According to the government, the initiative is intended to lower wholesale prices, as the country would not have to compete with the international market for its own gas to the same extent, ABC News reports.

Reserve with a small surplus

The annual volume of gas for the domestic market will be determined by the energy regulator. The target will be 110% of Australia’s actual needs. The government expects that this moderate surplus will increase downward pressure on prices for consumers.

Resources Minister Madeleine King said the rules should make gas more affordable while maintaining sufficient profitability for new projects for investors. According to her, gas is needed to support the rollout of renewable energy, industry and home heating.

King did not specify the expected scale of the reduction in wholesale prices, citing the commercial confidentiality of the calculations conducted. She said the government would release an assessment of the reform’s impact but did not clarify whether it would include a price forecast.

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Warnings from industry and the opposition

The gas industry warned that the mechanism could force companies to sell gas below cost. Australian Energy Producers chief executive Samantha McCulloch said the policy could temporarily make gas cheaper but also render future projects unviable and reduce supply in the long term.

The Coalition said it was prepared to work with the federal government on a reservation scheme, but stressed the need to guarantee future supply, investment and infrastructure. A government review of the gas market also noted that new production and infrastructure to transport gas from the north of the country to the southeast are critical for lower prices.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, wholesale gas prices in Australia jumped from an average of less than A$10 to A$60 per gigajoule due to disruptions in global supplies. The government then introduced temporary measures, including an annual price cap of A$12 per gigajoule, but the market review found them insufficient to put downward pressure on prices.

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