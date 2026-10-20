Asian oil buyers are increasingly using smaller tankers and entering into long-term vessel charter agreements due to a record rise in maritime transport costs. OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, which quotes sources in the refining and trading industries.

Shortage of large tankers

According to the publication, freight rates for transporting crude oil have risen to record levels in recent weeks. Against the backdrop of the war in Iran, trade routes and shipping patterns have changed, while supertankers are making longer and less efficient voyages or operating in shuttle mode to transport oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Increased oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz area, a significant portion of which pass through ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, are delaying supertankers for weeks. Vessels wait for such operations outside the strait, limiting the availability of very large crude carriers for other key routes, including between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia.

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Changes in purchasing in Asia and Europe

High freight rates are affecting refiners' purchasing decisions and the origin of feedstock in Asia and Europe. For Asian refiners, delivering oil cargoes from the U.S. Gulf Coast has become so expensive that it has effectively halted price arbitrage on this route.

Instead, buyers in Asia are turning to larger volumes of Middle Eastern oil and purchasing it on a delivered basis to reduce transportation costs. European refiners, due to higher freight costs, prefer feedstock from closer regional sources.

Increased demand for European and Middle Eastern grades has raised premiums for certain crude benchmarks. According to Wood Mackenzie, last week Dated Brent traded at a record premium of $20 per barrel to Brent, while Norwegian medium-sour Johan Sverdrup crude traded at a record premium of $24 per barrel. At the same time, discounts for African and U.S. oil widened due to the high cost of long-haul shipments to Asia: for some West African grades, they reached minus $20 per barrel.

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