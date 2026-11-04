Asian LNG benchmark exceeds $31 per MMBtu amid shortage — OilPrice

The Asian spot benchmark for liquefied natural gas, the Japan-Korea Marker, exceeded $31 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in November and briefly rose above $33. At the beginning of the year, it stood at just over $9 per MMBtu, OilPrice reports.

Europe and Asia are competing for a limited number of LNG cargoes following disruptions to Qatari exports. The United States has increased liquefied gas exports to record volumes, while QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on its own LNG exports.

Supply losses

According to the International Energy Agency, the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other led to the loss of about 60 billion cubic meters of LNG supply over the eight months through October. Additional production in the United States and Africa offset up to two-thirds of this volume.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The IEA expects global LNG production to decline by 3% this year, which, according to the agency, would be the deepest annual drop since records began. The decline amounted to 6% from March through October. The agency also warned that tensions in the gas market could persist next year and continue until 2027.

Demand and contracts

According to OilPrice, natural gas demand prospects are supported by the construction of data centers for the development of artificial intelligence. In its LNG Outlook 2026, Shell forecast that demand for liquefied gas would increase by 65% between 2026 and 2050, despite disruptions to Qatari exports.

In recent weeks, QatarEnergy has concluded long-term LNG supply agreements: 4 million tonnes per year from Cheniere Energy and 3 million tonnes per year from Woodside Energy. At the same time, according to the IEA, global gas consumption fell by 1%, or 35 billion cubic meters, over the first nine months of the year. The article also notes that Asian buyers are partially switching to coal, which is cheaper than gas.

Read us on