U.S. engineering and construction company Bechtel said that Chevron declined to fund engineering and design work for a proposed deep-water port in Guyana. The project is estimated to cost $1–2 billion. Bechtel’s manager in Guyana, Harry Pastuszek, said this during a discussion at the World Trade Centre Guyana, The Rio Times reports.

According to Pastuszek, Bechtel completed an initial engineering study about two years ago. It was funded by Hess, with the intention of continuing the work jointly with the Guyanese government. After Chevron acquired Hess in July 2025, the new owner, according to the Bechtel representative, did not continue funding the plan. Chevron did not comment on this information, so the reasons for its decision are unknown.

Port for gas projects

Chevron obtained a 30% stake in the Stabroek oil block as a result of its purchase of Hess. According to Chevron, more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources have been discovered in the block.

The Guyanese government is considering the port as infrastructure for a second gas project after the gas-to-energy project in Wales. Consultants are also assessing whether the new harbor could provide an Atlantic route for goods from Manaus and northern Brazil via a road being built on the Guyana-Brazil border.

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Funding and potential sites

Bruce Ellsworth, senior commercial adviser at the U.S. Embassy, said that the Export-Import Bank of the United States had sent the Guyanese government a letter of interest in financing the third stage of the design. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali also spoke about Qatar’s investment interest, while the country’s state news agency reported interest from Saudi Arabia and the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Potential sites for the port include Crab Island at the mouth of the Berbice River and the site of the former CGX shore base. Pastuszek said that the government had contracted Bechtel to prepare a feasibility study that is to update studies by the Inter-American Development Bank completed around 2016. At the same time, Demerara Waves reported that the study is being conducted by CrossBoundary Group, without specifying the division of roles between the companies.

According to Chandradat Chintamani, a representative of the shipping industry, a separate 100-kilometer highway would be needed to transport cargo from the port in Berbice to Georgetown. Its cost has not been disclosed.

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