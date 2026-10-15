US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged the World Bank to lift restrictions on financing oil and gas extraction projects. He said this in an address to the Development Committee of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, OilPrice reports.

Technology-neutral approach

According to Bessent, the World Bank has taken certain steps toward refocusing on its core mission of reducing poverty and stimulating economic growth. At the same time, in his view, much more change is needed.

The official reaffirmed support for the World Bank's and the African Development Bank's goal of providing an additional 300 million people in Africa with access to energy. To achieve this, he said, the bank must follow a technology-neutral approach, not restrict borrowing countries' choices, and respond positively to their requests regarding gas projects.

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Ban on extraction financing

In 2017, the World Bank Group announced that after 2019 it would no longer finance oil and gas extraction. At the same time, an exception was provided for gas extraction projects in the poorest countries if they improve poor populations' access to energy and comply with states' commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Bessent said that the World Bank should formally abandon its ban on financing gas and oil extraction. In his view, the bank cannot invoke countries' independent determination of their priorities while categorically excluding resource extraction projects before assessing their benefits.

OilPrice also notes that the administration of US President Donald Trump is pressuring international institutions, calling on them to abandon ESG approaches and policies promoting “green” energy. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said last month that the United States seeks to reform the International Energy Agency or may withdraw from it.

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