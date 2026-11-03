Amid conflicting reports about possible negotiations between the United States and Iran, the price of Brent crude fell by more than $6 per barrel on Tuesday morning — from $107.24 to $100.80. After 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, quotes partially recovered to $103.46, OilPrice reports.

Decline after the previous sell-off

The sharp fluctuation came after Brent fell 7.6% on Monday, leaving quotes at $104.77 per barrel. Overnight, prices initially rose following reports of U.S. strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, but fell sharply again on Tuesday morning.

The first wave of declines began shortly after a breaking news alert attributed to Bloomberg. It claimed that Iran’s supreme leader had authorized negotiations on issues that had previously been non-negotiable. At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said only that the government had been granted additional authority for negotiations, without specifying which issues this concerned. OilPrice notes that questions arose over whether the Bloomberg headline accurately conveyed the substance of this statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Unverified reports of an agreement

Another sharp drop in Brent occurred at around 8:20 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time — approximately when Al Jazeera reported that Washington had allegedly approved a draft agreement conveyed through Qatari mediators. Al Araby Al Jadeed also reported possible concessions by Washington and Tehran regarding Iran’s nuclear program and frozen funds.

A senior Iranian official rejected claims of a breakthrough on concessions and said that an agreement was still far from being reached. According to him, Tehran’s position is that its conditions must be met before the Strait of Hormuz resumes operations, while nuclear talks can begin only after that. Qatar confirmed that both sides were considering proposals, but no agreement had been announced.

OilPrice emphasizes that reports of a diplomatic breakthrough remained unverified and that the Strait of Hormuz remained restricted. The publication also noted that conflicting reports explain the uncertainty in trading, but do not make it possible to establish the exact cause of each sharp fall in Brent.

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