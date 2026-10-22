December Brent crude futures traded at $111.70 per barrel on Thursday, up $2.88, or 2.65%. During the session, quotations reached $112.68 per barrel, OilPrice reports.

Shipping costs remain high

Citi analysts noted that the recovery of crude oil exports from the Middle East does not mean that its delivery to buyers has normalized. According to the bank's estimate, freight rates for very large crude carriers on the Persian Gulf-to-China route were approaching $250 per metric ton, or about $35 per barrel. This is more than 20 times the average of the previous decade.

In September, more than 1 million barrels of oil per day were transferred between vessels in the region — about 7.5% of regional exports. According to OilPrice, such operations were virtually not carried out before the U.S.-Iran war.

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Exports are recovering unevenly

Excluding Iran, oil exports from Persian Gulf countries recovered to more than 81% of their pre-war level in September, including due to increased supplies from Saudi Arabia. At the same time, OilPrice writes that Iranian exports fell to zero because of the U.S. blockade.

As recently as July, Citi forecast that Brent would fall to $60–65 per barrel by the end of the year, expecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to normalize. In August, the bank raised its third-quarter forecast from $75 to $80 per barrel, but kept its fourth-quarter estimate at $70 and its forecast for 2027 at $65. Citi did not name a new price target, stressing that higher export volumes had not eliminated high logistics costs.

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