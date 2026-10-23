Brent rises to $117 amid Saudi Arabia-Houthi tensions — OilPrice

Brent crude rose by about 4% over the week and traded near $117 per barrel amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. OilPrice reports.

The market is approaching $120

The publication notes that the price of Brent is gradually approaching $120 per barrel, although the fundamental situation in the crude oil market has not changed significantly. Some of the pressure from more expensive benchmark grades was offset by a slight decline in freight rates and narrower price differentials between most oil grades.

According to OilPrice, Saudi Aramco ordered employees to evacuate its headquarters in Dhahran and temporarily switch to remote work following a Houthi attack. The publication also reported that two people were killed as a result of drone strikes on the Shaybah oil field.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other risks for the energy market

In Libya, according to the National Oil Corporation, unidentified individuals shut off a pipeline valve serving the Hamada and Tahara fields. This reduced production by 50,000 and 40,000 barrels per day, respectively.

The U.S. Department of Energy offered 315,000 barrels of diesel fuel from the country’s Northeast reserve to mitigate regional supply disruptions. This volume represents about one-third of the stocks in that reserve.

European gas prices

The European TTF gas benchmark exceeded €93 per megawatt-hour, or about $30 per MMBtu, reaching its highest level since December 2022. OilPrice attributes this to limited liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar, colder weather, and gas storage levels below 75%.

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