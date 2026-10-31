In Mexico, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) plans to raise about $1 billion through a share offering by its financial subsidiary, CFE Capital. The funds are to be directed toward the construction of new power transmission lines, while private investment will complement the state funding allocated to the company.

As Mexico News Daily reports, CFE Capital operates under a model similar to the Fibra E infrastructure investment fund. This structure enables investors to receive a share of revenue from infrastructure assets.

Plans through 2030

CFE Chief Financial Officer Eugenio Amador Quijano said that the company intends to expand its electricity transmission network by nearly 7% by 2030. Over the previous eight years, the network grew by less than 1%.

The new lines are needed to connect generation facilities with consumption centers and meet growing electricity demand. They are also expected to facilitate the integration of new generation projects with a total capacity of 32 gigawatts planned by 2030.

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Offering for local and foreign investors

In August, CFE Capital applied to Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission for authorization for an additional public offering in the country, supplemented by an international private placement. About one-third of the securities are planned to be offered to foreign market participants.

Quijano told Bloomberg Línea that CFE representatives are to hold meetings with investors in New York in early November and intend to complete the offering before Thanksgiving in the United States. If the deal takes place, it could become Mexico's largest public share offering since 2020.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the plan to expand and strengthen CFE envisages investments of nearly $37.5 billion. About $6.9 billion is planned for the electricity transmission segment by 2030, of which nearly $2.5 billion is to come through CFE Fibra E.

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