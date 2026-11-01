U.S. oil and gas company Chevron is increasing spending on geological exploration by 50% in 2026. It could exceed $1.5 billion, compared with just under $1 billion in 2025, OilPrice reports. The company is expanding its search for new deposits in underexplored basins in Africa, South America and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Drilling program for 2027

According to Chevron Vice President of Exploration Kevin McLachlan, two years ago the company drilled about 10 exploration wells per year. The 2027 program calls for 20 exploration wells and possibly up to six appraisal wells.

McLachlan told the Financial Times that Chevron is increasing spending, including on seismic data used to identify promising areas. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he also said that about half of the exploration budget is now allocated to undeveloped, underexplored basins. Several years ago, such areas accounted for about 20% of the budget.

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Exploration acreage outside the United States

Chevron is focusing on opportunities in Guyana, Angola, Namibia, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean. Over the past year, the company has increased its exploration acreage by 35%.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said during the second-quarter earnings call that the company had assembled its largest and highest-quality portfolio of exploration opportunities in recent years. In recent months, Chevron has announced discoveries in Nigeria and Angola, and plans to drill the Nabba-1X exploration well in Namibia by the end of the year.

Chevron previously focused on exploration and production in the U.S. portion of the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian shale basin. The company now seeks to replenish reserves and create opportunities for future production through international geological exploration projects.

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