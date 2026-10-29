City Power, an energy company in Johannesburg, South Africa, spent R236 million in the 2025/26 financial year replacing electricity infrastructure damaged by cable theft and vandalism. According to the utility’s estimate, such criminal activity causes about 20% of power outages on its network.

City Power reported these figures during the ninth regional electricity meeting in the South Hills area of Johannesburg, TimesLIVE reports. Residents raised concerns about regular power interruptions and the condition of ageing infrastructure.

Ageing substations and network protection

City Power acting chief executive Charles Tlouane said that critical substations, including Wemmer and Moffat, are experiencing operational difficulties due to their age. The Wemmer substation has been in operation for more than 70 years. The company is replacing key components and, where possible, gradually decommissioning outdated equipment to improve the reliability of electricity supply.

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City Power is responsible for protecting more than 22,000 load distribution points across its network, of which more than 3,000 have already been secured. The company has also sought assistance from the South African National Defence Force to combat crimes against infrastructure, primarily in tunnels in central Johannesburg. Approximately 14 km of electrical cables run through these tunnels.

Losses from vandalism

According to City Power, theft and vandalism involving street lighting cost the utility R161.8 million in the 2024/25 financial year. The company maintains nearly 400,000 streetlights and about 50,000 km of low-voltage electrical cables.

The utility also acknowledged complaints about the quality of repairs carried out by contractors and said it intends to strengthen quality control and oversight of their work. City Power plans to intensify the removal of illegal connections to the electricity grid, including in hijacked buildings, where unauthorised consumption places an additional burden on the network.

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