Dangote Industries, led by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, began construction of a fuel hub near the port of Walvis Bay in Namibia on November 4. The project, together with a planned regional pipeline, is estimated to cost about $2.5 billion.

As The Rio Times reports, the project launch ceremony was attended by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The site is located in the coastal desert region of Erongo, where the country's main port is situated.

Storage capacity of 600 million litres

The facility is planned to include tanks with a total capacity of about 600 million litres of fuel. Of this volume, 360 million litres are to be diesel fuel, with the remainder being gasoline. This is approximately eight times the capacity of Namibia's National Oil Storage Facility, operated by the state-owned company Namcor, which holds 75 million litres.

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Fuel from the storage facility will be intended for sale in southern Africa. Dangote said the company aims to invest more actively in the region and has also raised its target for investment in African industry to $60 billion by 2030. The previous target was $50 billion.

Planned pipeline

The project provides for the construction of a pipeline approximately 1,700 km long to supply fuel inland, in the direction of Botswana and South Africa. The company has also described a broader network with potential connections to Zimbabwe, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to Dangote, construction of the hub is expected to take from 18 to 20 months. The final pipeline route and its construction schedule have not yet been determined.

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