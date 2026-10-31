Democrats say Trump’s oil and gas assets rose 43% — Jerusalem Post

In the United States, Democrats on Congress’s Joint Economic Committee said that the value of President Donald Trump’s oil and gas assets has increased by an average of 43% since the end of 2025. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing data from a Democratic report obtained by CBS News.

According to the committee’s calculations based on LSEG Data Analytics data, the estimated value of these assets rose from a range of $12.6 million to $46 million at the end of 2025 to $22.5 million–$81.6 million. The data are based on Trump’s financial disclosures filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, where investment and transaction amounts are reported not precisely but within specified ranges.

Transactions in energy company shares

According to committee members’ estimates, from March through the end of August — the latest period for which disclosures were available — Trump’s investment accounts bought shares in oil and gas companies worth between $4.7 million and $17.5 million. Over the same period, they sold such shares worth $2 million–$5.4 million.

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The largest oil and gas holdings in the portfolio are Chevron shares worth up to $23.1 million and ExxonMobil shares worth up to $18.4 million. Since February 20, Chevron’s share price has risen by almost 25%, while ExxonMobil’s has increased by 22%. It was also reported that on April 7, when Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, his investment accounts sold ExxonMobil shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

White House response

Democrats said that the value of Trump’s energy assets increased during the war with Iran, amid rising fuel prices. According to their calculations, U.S. families have spent an average of $856 more on gasoline since the start of the war. The price of gasoline in the United States has risen from $2.87 to $4.29 per gallon since February, while diesel fuel has risen from $3.68 to $6.28.

The White House rejected suggestions of a conflict of interest. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told CBS News that Trump’s portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions using automated investment models, and neither the president nor members of his family can influence decisions to buy or sell assets.

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