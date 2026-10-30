A bill providing for quarterly determination of natural gas prices has been introduced in Pakistan’s Senate. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2026 was presented by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Dawn reports.

Quarterly price review

The bill proposes adding a new Section 8A to Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002. Under the proposed mechanism, natural gas licensees will submit a calculation of their total revenue requirement to the regulator every quarter.

Such a calculation will apply only to wellhead gas prices and the cost of imported gas, including regasified liquefied natural gas. After its review, Ogra must provide recommendations to the federal government, which must determine minimum charges and sale prices for each category of retail consumers within 30 days for publication in the official gazette.

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No public hearings envisaged

The document also allows the federal government to recommend that Ogra defer all or part of a quarterly adjustment until the next semiannual review provided for under Section 8 of the ordinance.

A separate amendment to Section 9 stipulates that the regulator will not hold public hearings when reviewing prescribed prices under the new Section 8A. The explanatory note states that the aim is to ensure timely accounting for the rupee-dollar exchange rate, reflect market conditions more accurately, curb debt accumulation in the gas sector, and maintain the financial and operational stability of the gas supply chain.

If the bill is passed, it will take effect immediately.

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