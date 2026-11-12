Russian occupiers continue to target power plants and power grids that supply electricity to the city.

Over the past week, more than 10 facilities belonging to DTEK “Dniprovski Electric Networks” have come under attack, with some targeted multiple times.

Due to damage to the power grid, there is a shortage of capacity, so Ukrenergo is forced to implement emergency and stabilizing power outages to prevent large-scale blackouts.

Power companies are also recording hundreds of local outages every day due to grid overloads after power is restored.

DTEK urges residents to turn on high-power electrical appliances gradually during the first 30 minutes after power is restored.

Source: DTEK

As a reminder, emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo. This followed a report from DTEK regarding severe damage to its facilities in the Kyiv region on November 7 as a result of attacks by Russian terrorists.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

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