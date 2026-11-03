The Dubai oil benchmark moved into contango for the first time since early July: at the start of the week, the November contract was trading around $2 per barrel cheaper than the December contract. This may indicate easing concerns over a shortage of crude oil in the Middle East, OilPrice reports.

A sign of excess supply

Contango is a market structure in which contracts with later delivery dates cost more than the nearest contracts. According to the publication, this price difference became the first sign since July of sufficient current supply in the region.

Physical oil flows from the Middle East have gradually increased over the past two months. Producers in the Gulf countries stepped up cargo transfers between tankers in the Gulf of Oman after vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Middle Eastern oil quotations weakened

Increased supply in recent weeks has put pressure on Dubai and Murban quotations. This encouraged purchases by Asian refiners, primarily in India: they chose additional cargoes of Middle Eastern oil instead of more expensive Russian barrels with higher freight costs.

At the end of October, prices for physical Middle Eastern oil cargoes declined as supply volumes from the region on certain days and weeks approached pre-war levels, with the exception of Iran. The Oman crude premium to Dubai, used as an indicator of the state of the region's physical market, fell two weeks ago to its lowest level since late July.

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