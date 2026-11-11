Electricity exports from Ukraine rose by 40% despite power outages

Between November 2 and 8, Ukraine increased its electricity exports by 40.5%—to 61,400 MWh—compared to the previous week.

During this time, rolling blackouts were in effect in some regions.

According to DiXi Group, 63% of exports occurred during nighttime hours—from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. During the evening peak consumption period, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., no electricity was sold abroad.

At the same time, imports rose by 8.3% to 23.7 thousand MWh. Exports exceeded imports by a factor of 2.6. Hungary purchased the largest share of electricity—53.1%—while Moldova accounted for another 25.5% of exports.

Source: DiXi Group

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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