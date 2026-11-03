US LNG exports reach second-highest level in history — OilPrice

Exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States reached the second-highest level in history amid stronger demand from Europe ahead of the winter season. OilPrice reports.

Supplies to Europe increased

According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, supplies of US LNG to Europe increased by 1 million tonnes last month, to 6.89 million tonnes. At the same time, exports to Asia changed little, amounting to 2.73 million tonnes compared with 2.84 million tonnes in September.

Europe became the largest buyer of US liquefied gas after volumes of Russian pipeline gas declined. OilPrice notes that EU restrictions on short-term contracts for Russian LNG have already taken effect. According to the publication, the ban on long-term contracts is due to take effect on January 1, 2027, while the remaining imports of pipeline gas are planned to be halted in autumn 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gas prices exceeded 100 euros

European gas prices rose above 100 euros per MWh at the end of last week and then again at the beginning of the current week. According to OilPrice, this happened for the first time in four years. The publication also cites concerns among some market participants that prices could rise to 150–180 euros per MWh.

Qatar's QatarEnergy extended force majeure on its LNG exports until December. The company also approached US-based Cheniere Energy to conclude a long-term agreement for the supply of 4 million tonnes of liquefied gas per year. According to OilPrice, deliveries under such an agreement could begin in the early 2030s.

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