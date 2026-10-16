Crude oil exports from West Asia exceeded the level recorded before the start of the US and Israeli war with Iran on four of the seven days in the last week of September. This occurred despite attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, The Hindu reports.

Data for late September

According to preliminary data from vessel-tracking company Kpler, on September 24, as well as from September 27 to 29, crude oil export volumes from the region ranged from 19.5 million to 22.5 million barrels per day. The information based on shipping data was published on October 5, 2026.

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Pre-war indicator

From March 2025 to February 2026, before the start of the US and Israeli war with Iran, crude oil exports from West Asia averaged 18 million barrels per day. The daily figures provided by Kpler at the end of September were higher than this average level.

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