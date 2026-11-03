Emergency power outages on November 3 affected Kyiv and two regions

Emergency power outages were implemented on November 3 in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was caused by the consequences of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“These are unscheduled power restrictions, so it is currently impossible to predict how long the outages will last. The measures will remain in effect until further notice from Ukrenergo,” according to a statement from DTEK.

In Izyum, part of the city remains without power following a Russian airstrike.

The Russian attack caused disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Zhytomyr.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were left without power following the Russian attack.

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