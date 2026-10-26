Estonian electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering has announced a tender for the construction of a crisis management center in Tallinn. The estimated value of the project is €28.7 million excluding VAT. The facility will be built next to the company’s headquarters on Kadaka tee, ERR News reports.

Security requirements

The new center must meet security requirements in the field of national defense. Its construction is part of Elering’s broader crisis preparedness program, under which the company is investing in infrastructure protection.

Hannes Kont, head of Elering’s crisis preparedness unit, said that due to the changing security situation, the operator needs to ensure that dispatchers can monitor the situation at any time through secure data transmission channels. According to him, events in Ukraine and threat assessments published by the state have made protection requirements more specific and stricter.

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Construction timeline

Kont did not disclose the technical solutions intended to ensure continuous monitoring of the condition of electricity and gas infrastructure, citing security considerations.

Elering plans to sign the construction contract no later than early 2027. Tender participants must submit preliminary bids based on a 20-month timeframe. The company expects that the crisis management center may be ready in late 2028 or early 2029.

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