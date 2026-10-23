Italian energy group Eni has announced the payment of special dividends and an increase in its share buyback program after its adjusted net profit in the third quarter of 2026 rose by 125% year-on-year to €2.8 billion. OilPrice reports.

Profit exceeded expectations

Eni’s figure amounted to $3.14 billion and exceeded the consensus forecast of €2.5 billion, or $2.8 billion. The company attributed the improved results to higher oil and gas production volumes, as well as higher selling prices and refining margins.

Oil and gas production increased by 4%, while operating cash flow rose by 30%. The refining and chemicals division earned €472 million ($529 million), whereas it had recorded small losses in the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025.

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Refining margin rose sharply

Eni’s standard refining margin reached $28.1 per barrel in the third quarter, compared with $8.9 a year earlier and $8.3 in the second quarter. Over nine months, it increased to $15.5 per barrel from $5.8 in the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the refining business’s results were supported by higher plant utilization rates amid favorable market conditions. At the same time, performance was affected by higher transportation costs and an unfavorable price differential between heavy sour crude and light sweet crude.

Eni plans to pay special dividends totaling €1.3 billion ($1.46 billion) in December. The company will increase its share buyback program by 12%, to €3.8 billion ($4.26 billion). This is already the third increase in the share repurchase program’s size in 2026.

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