Norwegian energy company Equinor has raised its forecast for oil and gas production growth in 2026 from 3% to about 4%. Its operating profit more than doubled in the third quarter to $11.96 billion, compared with $5.27 billion a year earlier, OilPrice reports.

The company’s adjusted operating income amounted to $12.35 billion, slightly exceeding analysts’ consensus forecast of $12.19 billion. At the same time, adjusted earnings per share were $1.20, while analysts had expected $1.37.

Production rose thanks to international projects

Equinor’s quarterly production, attributable to the company’s share in projects, reached 2.166 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. A year earlier, this figure stood at 2.130 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, while analysts’ forecast projected 2.129 million.

Production in the international oil and gas segment increased by 21%. This was supported by Adura in the United Kingdom, Bacalhau in Brazil, and a reduction in planned production shutdowns. At the same time, production on the Norwegian continental shelf remained approximately at the level of the third quarter of the previous year. Halten East, Verdande, and new wells offset natural production declines and unplanned losses at Johan Castberg and Troll.

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In the United States, production declined due to planned outages at offshore facilities and natural production declines, despite higher onshore production.

Prices and refining supported profit

The company sold gas in Europe at an average of $20 per million British thermal units, while the average price of liquid hydrocarbons was $92.30 per barrel. Higher prices supported revenue in the upstream business, while high refining margins and production performance delivered a record contribution from the Mongstad plant.

Adjusted operating income in the Marketing, Midstream and Processing division amounted to $893 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $793 million. At the same time, the Crude, Products and Liquids segment recorded a loss: the negative impact of derivative positions amid a tight shipping market outweighed the result from petroleum products trading.

Cash flow from operating activities after tax, excluding changes in working capital, rose 53% year on year to $8.14 billion. Equinor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share and approved the final share buyback tranche in 2026 of up to $1.125 billion.

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