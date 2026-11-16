The European Union, together with Ukraine, has begun preparing a winter support package in response to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The necessary equipment includes generators, charging stations, and buses, and the parties are also discussing assistance with the construction of bridges and crossings over the Dnipro River, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced on November 16.

According to the head of government, Ukraine and the European Union are currently working on the specific details of the package, which is intended to help Ukrainian cities cope with the consequences of Russian shelling.

“We are working with the European Union to finalize the details of an emergency winter aid package for Ukraine: generators, charging stations, buses, and assistance with bridges and crossings to maintain reliable connections between the banks of the Dnipro River,” the prime minister wrote.

In particular, the generators and charging stations are intended to provide additional power supply capabilities in the event of damage to the energy infrastructure. At the same time, assistance with buses, bridges, and crossings is aimed at maintaining transportation links between the banks of the Dnipro River.

Koretsky emphasized that emergency support is needed to counter the effects of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa, and other Ukrainian cities.

The Prime Minister specifically highlighted the situation in the power grid following the Russian strikes on November 15. According to him, attacks on power lines and substations led to widespread power outages in several regions. According to the head of government, following the Russian shelling, energy sector officials are working to restore power supply. At the same time, the extent of the damage and the complexity of the situation have made additional support from international partners necessary.

Koretsky emphasized that Ukraine expects to receive assistance in the near future. That is why the parties are working to agree on a final list of equipment and other necessary resources as quickly as possible.

The prime minister plans to discuss key details of the emergency winter aid package on November 16 during a meeting in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Koretsky, the Ukrainian side hopes for a prompt final decision and the rapid arrival of the first shipments of aid.

“I expect that the decision will be finalized and the first shipments of necessary supplies will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. I thank our European partners for their support and willingness to promptly make these urgently needed decisions,” Koretsky wrote.

As a reminder, Germany is allocating an additional 200 million euros to Ukraine to help it prepare for winter.

The EU will provide Ukraine with 500 generators and pontoon bridges to help prepare for winter.

Estonia will provide Ukraine with an additional 6.5 million euros to prepare for winter.

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