Filashkin explained how Kramatorsk and Sloviansk will be supplied with heat this winter

The heating season in two cities in the Donetsk region is at risk of disruptions due to Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure. If a stable power supply cannot be restored, boiler rooms may switch to backup generators, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to Filashkin, regional and local authorities, together with emergency responders, are doing everything possible to provide heat to residents of frontline cities. At the same time, the situation going forward will depend on the course of hostilities, the intensity of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, and other security factors.

For residents left without centralized heating, local communities have also prepared alternative heating sources—potbelly stoves and buleryans. If needed and upon request, these can be provided to heat homes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that the forecast regarding electricity supply remains tentative at this time and may change depending on the security situation, according to Glavkom.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had a stern conversation with government officials regarding electricity and heating.

In the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

Koretsky explained why heating is being delayed in certain regions of Ukraine.

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