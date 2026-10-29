Finland grants licence to Onkalo nuclear fuel repository — OilPrice

The Finnish government has granted Posiva a licence to operate the Onkalo spent nuclear fuel repository in the municipality of Eurajoki. As OilPrice reports, the facility is set to become the world's first permanent repository of this type.

Before final disposal can begin, Posiva must complete the facility's commissioning phase and carry out the required tests and inspections. These must also be reviewed and approved by Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, STUK. The company has not yet announced the exact date when disposal will begin.

Repository at a depth of 400 metres

Onkalo consists of an above-ground complex for encapsulating fuel and an underground repository. It is located at a depth of about 400 metres in crystalline bedrock estimated to be nearly 2 billion years old. The project is designed to accommodate up to 6,500 tonnes of spent nuclear fuel.

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Fuel assemblies from the Olkiluoto and Loviisa nuclear power plants are planned to be sealed in thick copper containers resistant to corrosion. After being placed in shafts drilled into the rock, they will be surrounded by bentonite clay that expands when exposed to moisture. The underground tunnels are to be closed with concrete plugs reinforced with steel.

Twenty-two years have passed since construction began

Posiva CEO Ilkka Poikolaine called the government's decision a historic day for the company and Finland. According to him, 22 years have passed since construction began, and the planned inspections still need to be completed before launch.

Finnish Minister of Climate and the Environment Sari Multala stated that the country had been systematically working for more than 40 years on a solution for the final management of spent fuel. She stressed the responsible use of nuclear energy, from the construction of power plants to the final disposal of fuel.

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