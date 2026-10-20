Thermal coal prices in Asia will remain high in the coming months due to reduced supplies from China and Indonesia, as well as stronger demand resulting from some consumers switching from gas to coal. This forecast was published by Fitch Ratings, OilPrice reports.

Restrictions in Indonesia

In China, coal prices have reached a three-year high in recent weeks. One factor was restrictions on supplies from Indonesia, a key exporter. The Indonesian government reduced production quotas for coal mining companies, while uncertainty over policies in the mining and export sectors increased.

A strong El Niño phenomenon also reduced rainfall and river water levels, making it more difficult to transport coal by barges to export ports.

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Decline in production in China

Domestic coal production in China is also declining this year. After the deadliest mine accident in 16 years in May, authorities intensified safety inspections and ordered the suspension of operations at a number of mines in Shanxi province, one of the country's main coal-producing regions.

According to government data, China's raw coal output in September rose by 6.4% compared with August and was the highest since May. At the same time, it was 6.8% lower than in September of the previous year.

Fitch Ratings believes that uncertain export volumes from Indonesia, lower production in China, and high demand in Japan and South Korea will support regional prices. The agency links sustained demand to a shift from gas to coal amid the conflict in the Middle East, especially for coal with high calorific value. Newcastle futures, the global benchmark for coal prices, rose by 30% compared with pre-war levels.

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