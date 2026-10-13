US President Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in mid-September, pressed for new energy deals between Mexican and US companies. According to Mexico News Daily, the Financial Times reported this, citing three people familiar with the details of the conversation.

According to the FT, Trump first raised the issue of a possible deal to sell Mexican assets to the US side. The leaders also discussed the option of an agreement similar to the US deal with South Korea: Seoul agreed to purchase $100 billion in US energy resources and invest billions of dollars in the United States.

Gas and trade surplus

A US official cited by the Financial Times said the parties considered the possibility of Mexico increasing its purchases of natural gas from the United States. Mexico already meets about three-quarters of its demand with US gas.

According to the official, the negotiations also focused on reducing Mexico's trade surplus in trade with the United States. Between January and August 2026, this surplus increased by more than 20% year-on-year, to nearly $156 billion.

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Two FT sources said the new US demand concerning energy contributed to the delay of an official round of trade talks scheduled for September. A new date for the meeting has not yet been set.

Mexico's energy policy

Sheinbaum's Morena party identifies state control over energy as one of its priorities. Energy Minister Luz Elena González said the government seeks to secure a 60% state share in electricity generation, although the law provides for 54%.

At the same time, according to the FT, the government is cautiously seeking to restore certain areas of private investment in the energy sector. State-owned companies Pemex and CFE are to retain dominant positions. According to the US Energy Information Administration, in the first seven months of 2026, Mexico imported a record 6.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the United States, 1.8% more than last year.

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