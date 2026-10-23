In Istanbul, Turkey, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said that the energy crisis would continue in one form or another in 2027. He said this remotely during an investment summit ahead of COP31, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Birol, global events and countries’ energy policies provide no grounds to expect the situation to normalize next year. He noted that the world would continue to overcome the consequences of the crisis if no new problems arise.

Impact of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz

The IEA chief said that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz affects the economy, agriculture and energy sector. According to him, this is forcing governments, companies and investors to review their short- and long-term strategies.

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Birol also drew parallels with the oil crises of 1973 and 1979, which, in his assessment, contributed to the development of nuclear energy and improvements in vehicle efficiency.

Electrification proposal

Birol outlined a proposal to increase electricity’s share of global energy consumption from 23% to 35% by 2035. Countries are to be asked to support this commitment at the summit in Antalya.

In his view, a higher share of electricity will strengthen energy security and reduce emissions. It should also send an unambiguous signal to investors and capital markets. Birol named the level of government participation and an agreement on electrification as two key indicators of COP31’s success.

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