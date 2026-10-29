Governor of Nigeria’s Borno State Babagana Zulum has opposed plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to move oil exploration equipment for the Lake Chad Basin out of the state. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria. He made the statement in Maiduguri during a visit by NNPCL Board Chairman Ahmadu Musa Kida.

According to Zulum, the company explained the planned relocation of the equipment by the need to preserve it, security considerations, and maintenance. At the same time, the governor said that Maiduguri is a safe city and that there are no grounds for removing equipment intended for the Lake Chad Basin project.

Objections to repairs

Zulum said that state authorities learned that the relocation of some equipment had begun without prior notice. He also mentioned plans to send the equipment to Taraba State for repairs. The governor insisted that repairs could be carried out in Borno and criticized the lack of consultations with state authorities.

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Protection of exploration sites

The governor rejected claims that exploration had been suspended because of an unstable security situation. According to him, hundreds of military personnel and police officers, armed members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, as well as local hunters and members of self-defense units who guard heavy equipment, were deployed to protect NNPCL operations at sites in the Lake Chad Basin.

Zulum said that no security incidents had been recorded since work resumed at these sites, and that previous interruptions had been administrative in nature. He added that the state had received official notification from NNPC Energy Services Limited about the resumption of fieldwork.

Ahmadu Musa Kida, for his part, acknowledged an improvement in the security situation in Maiduguri and said that exploration teams and workers’ families had returned to the state. NNPCL began large-scale drilling in Borno in May 2023 at the Wadi-B well in the Tuba community of Jere Local Government Area.

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