Japan may cut gasoline subsidies from December — OilPrice

In Japan, the government may begin reducing financial support for retail gasoline prices as early as December. As OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, payments under the program are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain due to their cost to the budget.

Possible price increase

The subsidies were introduced in March, shortly after the start of the war in the Middle East. The authorities sought to keep the nationwide average gasoline price at the equivalent of $1.09 per liter. Under a plan being discussed by the government and the ruling party, reduced support could raise the average price to $1.11 per liter in December and to $1.15 in January.

Budget expenditures

According to Reuters, Tokyo spends several billion dollars each month on gasoline subsidies. These expenditures are depleting an additional budget of about $19 billion, approved in May to protect the country from a sharp rise in energy commodity prices on international markets.

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At the same time, Japanese authorities are considering a reduction in the tax on food and beverages, which could take effect from April next year. According to an unnamed official, this could ease financial pressure on households and allow for a more substantial reduction in gasoline subsidies.

Japan is heavily dependent on energy imports, a significant share of which comes from the Persian Gulf. The report notes that it would be difficult to fully replace these supplies, despite the United States' willingness to become an alternative source.

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