Japan May Overtake China in LNG Imports in 2026 — OilPrice

Japan may become the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2026, overtaking China for the first time since 2022. As OilPrice reports, high LNG prices and significant gas reserves in China, which are limiting the country’s purchases, may contribute to this.

ICIS and Kpler estimates

According to estimates by consulting company ICIS, Japan will import 62 million tonnes of LNG this year, while China will import 61 million tonnes. Analytics company Kpler also forecasts a slight advantage for Japan: 63 million tonnes versus 62 million tonnes for China.

China became the world’s largest LNG importer in 2021. Due to prolonged restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan regained first place in 2022. China again topped the ranking in 2023 and retained its status as the largest importer through 2025.

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Gas reserves in China

This year, total demand for LNG imports in Asia has declined due to high prices for spot cargoes amid limited supply. According to the publication, the decline in purchases in China is expected to be more pronounced, which may allow Japan to take first place.

Chinese LNG buyers increased gas reserves in advance. As of the end of September, Chinese underground gas storage facilities were 80% full, said Rystad Energy analyst Xiong Wei. At the same time, Japan reduced gas-fired electricity generation in summer, favoring coal because of the high cost of liquefied gas.

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