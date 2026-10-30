Japan to allocate $7 billion for fuel subsidies — OilPrice

The Japanese government has decided to allocate about $7 billion, or 1.1 trillion yen, from reserve funds to continue subsidizing gasoline and other types of fuel. The money is intended to help contain retail prices amid rising costs of imported crude oil and petroleum products, OilPrice reports, citing Japanese media.

Support is planned to be phased out

The subsidy program was introduced in March, after the start of the war in the Middle East. It helped keep the average price of gasoline in the country at 170 yen per liter — approximately $1.08 per liter, or about $4.10 per gallon.

At the same time, the Japanese government intends to gradually reduce support starting in December. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the maximum retail price of gasoline would be raised by 5 yen per liter each month. She did not specify when the subsidy program would be fully discontinued.

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Energy import costs

Subsidies for gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel cost Tokyo several billion dollars each month and are increasingly putting pressure on public finances, OilPrice writes.

According to the publication, before the war, more than 90% of Japan's crude oil imports came from the Middle East, and around 70% of these supplies were delivered by tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. OilPrice also notes that after the strait was closed, oil prices surged, and freight and insurance costs rose, Japan's oil import costs reached a record level.

Japan has also begun releasing oil from its strategic reserves as part of an International Energy Agency-coordinated plan to release 400 million barrels of oil and petroleum products.

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