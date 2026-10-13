In Oman, a tanker linked to a Japanese company delivered a full cargo of crude oil to Japan in early October. This may indicate a cautious return by Japanese shipowners and oil refiners to direct operations in the Middle East after several months of avoiding the region, The Japan Times reports.

Omani oil cargo

Vessel-tracking data show that the Idemitsu Maru supertanker, owned by Idemitsu Kosan, arrived in Japan in early October with a full cargo of Omani oil. The vessel was loaded at the Mina al-Fahal port. In April, the tanker left the Persian Gulf.

According to shipbrokers, at least two other large crude oil tankers controlled by Japanese companies are due to arrive in Fujairah in the coming days to load cargoes destined for Japan.

Selective return

For more than seven months of conflict in the Persian Gulf, Japanese oil refiners and shipowners have mostly avoided the wider region. Instead, they used ship-to-ship oil transfers off the coast of India or in Southeast Asia. This approach kept tankers, crews, and cargoes safe, but increased logistics costs and dependence on sellers.

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At the same time, none of these vessels crossed the Persian Gulf. Idemitsu said that the company’s position on sending vessels through the Strait of Hormuz had not changed. The company said it would work to ensure stable crude oil supplies and the safety of its transportation.

Japanese shipowners and oil refiners are also using ship-to-ship transfers more actively in Middle Eastern waters. Such operations began in small volumes in August, and by early October their volume had reached nearly 3.7 million barrels. This is approaching the figure of 4 million barrels for all of September.

Hidenori Watanabe, who tracks Japanese vessels, described these changes as a selective return rather than a full shift to operating in higher-risk waters. According to Kpler, Middle Eastern oil accounted for 93% of Japan’s total crude oil imports of about 823 million barrels in 2025. Japanese refineries are designed to process Middle Eastern medium-sulfur and light crude grades.

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