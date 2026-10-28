India may import a record 2.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in October 2026, 18% more than in the same month last year. At the same time, the indicative price on the country’s west coast reached $32–33 per million British thermal units, compared with $11 a year earlier, OilPrice reports.

As of the time of publication, around 2.5 million tonnes of LNG had already arrived in the country. Deliveries from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates increased by 80% and 30%, respectively, in October compared with September, according to the publication. Previously, Qatar supplied approximately 45% of India’s 24.9 million tonnes of LNG imports in 2025.

Demand outpaces domestic production

Gas consumption in India increased from 60 billion cubic metres in 2022 to 68.5 billion cubic metres in 2025. Domestic production remained at 34–36 billion cubic metres per year over the past four years, while in September 2026 it declined by 4% year-on-year to 2.73 billion cubic metres.

The share of domestic gas in the country’s consumption fell from 57% in 2022 to 50% in 2025 and to 47% in April–September 2026. The gap between demand and production is increasingly being covered by imported LNG.

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Fertilizers and city gas networks support purchases

Fertilizer production accounts for about 29% of India’s gas demand, while city gas distribution networks account for another 28.5%. Over the past six months, most sectors reduced gas consumption by 10–25% due to high prices and limited resource availability. At the same time, demand among fertilizer producers fell by around 2%, while consumption in city networks rose by approximately 20%.

Gas consumption in city networks increased from 1.38 billion cubic metres in August 2025 to 1.67 billion cubic metres in August 2026. LNG’s share in supplying this segment in recent months was about 45%, compared with 38% a year earlier.

Risk of additional demand from the power sector

OilPrice notes that a coal shortage may prompt power plants to make greater use of gas-fired capacity. In July–September, coal-fired electricity generation increased by 12.5%, while hydroelectric generation fell by 20% year-on-year in summer due to weak monsoon rains. According to the publication, 95 of India’s 191 coal-fired power plants have critically low fuel stocks.

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