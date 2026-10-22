In September, India imported 2.8 million barrels of oil per day from the Middle East, 32% more than in August. This is the highest figure since February. According to OilPrice, which cites vessel-tracking data compiled by Reuters, Middle Eastern oil accounted for 54% of India’s total imports last month.

More spot purchases

Indian oil refineries increased purchases of spot cargoes of crude oil. According to the publication, producers from the Gulf countries increased oil supply volumes through the Strait of Hormuz, using ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman.

Greater availability of Middle Eastern grades is also linked to the resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a Reuters source in India’s oil refining industry, refiners may continue to prefer larger volumes of Middle Eastern oil due to prices and the shorter delivery route from the Gulf of Oman to India.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reduced purchases from Russia

Russia, an aggressor state, remained India’s largest individual oil supplier in September. At the same time, imports of Russian oil decreased by 14% compared with August, to 1.8 million barrels per day. Its share of India’s total imports fell from 46.6% in August to 33.5% in September.

OilPrice notes that China is competing with India for Russian oil. The publication also links the decline in Indian purchases to rising prices for Russia’s Urals grade loaded at Baltic ports: its price has nearly matched that of Middle Eastern oil.

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