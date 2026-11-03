Indonesia is unlikely to export electricity in the near future, as high domestic demand remains the priority. This was stated in Jakarta on November 2 by Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also the country’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Exports will depend on the price

According to Lahadalia, exports are possible if potential buyer countries agree to the price set by the Indonesian government. If a price agreement cannot be reached, the authorities will prioritize meeting domestic needs.

The minister said that the government has already calculated electricity export prices. He also urged the state investment fund Danantara not to yield to lobbying by foreign parties seeking to lower prices. According to him, export permits are issued by the ministry, not Danantara.

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Context of relations with Singapore

Lahadalia did not name the countries that could become electricity buyers. At the same time, Singapore had previously granted companies conditional approvals to import low-carbon electricity from Indonesia.

Last month, Indonesia also began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore, redirecting part of the resource to domestic electricity generation needs. According to the source, the country redirected 31 million standard cubic feet of gas per day: 15 million from Natuna and 16 million from Sumatra. Gas from Natuna was directed to PLN Batam, while supplies from Sumatra were redirected to meet the needs of Batam, Bintan and Sumatra.

Lahadalia said that the reduction in gas supplies to Singapore amounts to about 8% and, in his view, remains within minimum contractual obligations. In Singapore, natural gas is used to generate approximately 95% of electricity.

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