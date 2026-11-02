An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Navy said this on November 2, Anadolu Agency reports. The statement did not specify the vessel's name.

Iranian Navy statement

According to the Iranian Navy's press service, the tanker entered a prohibited and dangerous area with its navigation systems switched off. The military also provided no information about the crew, possible casualties, or the extent of the damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning to shipowners

The Iranian Navy urged tanker owners not to cross restricted waters without coordination and not to pass through them with identification systems switched off. The agency stated that shipowners should take into account the fate of vessels that enter prohibited areas after switching off identification systems. According to the military's warning, such actions may lead to collisions with mines and fires.

As the agency notes, the report emerged amid heightened maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz area following the war by the United States and Israel against Iran.

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