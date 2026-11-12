Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk responded to the scandal surrounding the construction of protective structures for energy facilities in the Kyiv region, a project he previously oversaw as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The official stated that while serving in that position, he acted within the law and within the scope of his authority. According to him, he has the relevant documents confirming his position and promises to make them public.

Kalashnik also emphasized that the ministry is responsible for state policy and strategy, the clients and contractors are responsible for the quality of construction, and all relevant agencies are responsible for providing people with heat and water.

The minister called the media allegations a campaign aimed at undermining confidence in his current work. He assured that he is ready to answer all questions with facts and documents.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk (Telegram)

The 2026 state budget allocates 67.6 billion hryvnias for the implementation of resilience plans. At the same time, an additional 60 billion hryvnias is needed to complete work already underway and to build the next phase of protective infrastructure.

“Ukrenergo” will strengthen the protection of energy facilities and create an additional reserve of equipment ahead of the fall-winter period. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the company’s management and Supervisory Board. Special attention will be paid to the safety of substation workers and the rapid construction of protective structures.

Read us on