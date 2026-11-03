Canada and the European Union agreed at a two-day summit in Montreal to strengthen cooperation in energy security, the energy transition and clean technology supply chains. The parties set out the agreements in a seven-page joint statement, Climate Home News reports.

In the document, Canada and the EU committed to closer cooperation on investments in critical minerals, green electricity grids, energy sources, electricity storage systems and the protection of energy infrastructure. The partners also plan to deepen industrial cooperation in technological value chains and remove bilateral trade barriers.

Critical minerals and investments

The European Investment Bank announced a new stage of its work in Canada, which will begin with accelerating investments in critical minerals. The bank's vice-president, Nicolas Beer, said the parties want to turn the partnership into investments in real projects, from extraction and processing to recycling.

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Clean Energy Canada's director of policy and strategy, Joanna Kyriazis, called the decision one of the summit's few concrete actions. According to her, electrification should remain one of the partnership's key priorities in matters of energy affordability, competitiveness and energy security.

Study of LNG exports

Canada and the EU also agreed to assess the possibilities for long-term energy connectivity across the Atlantic. In particular, they will conduct a joint long-term study into the feasibility of exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe. No immediate investments to support such exports were announced.

During the summit, the parties also discussed the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a trade irritant. At a press conference, she and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported progress in finding common solutions, while negotiations on the issue have not yet been completed.

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