In the United Kingdom, Chancellor John Healey said that ministers will not approve new offshore wind farm projects if they cannot reduce consumers’ electricity bills. As The Guardian reports, the decision will apply to applications for contracts involving state subsidies for new offshore wind projects.

Condition for new projects

According to Healey, the government will approve such projects only when it believes that the UK electricity grid can deliver all generated electricity to consumers without further cost increases. He explained that there is no point in building generation capacity that cannot be connected to the grid and then paying for it to be switched off.

The chancellor said this approach would be applied during the next renewable energy auction. At the same time, he stressed that clean electricity should help reduce bills’ dependence on international gas prices, but the transition must take place at an appropriate pace, in suitable locations and where grid infrastructure is available.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Grid costs and budget cuts

The UK government is concerned that the costs of forcibly curtailing wind power generation could increase bills. The National Energy System Operator, Neso, which is funded through consumer payments, is forced to pay wind farms to stop generating when cable network capacity is insufficient.

In September, the National Audit Office warned that by 2030 households and businesses could face annual costs of up to £7.8 billion to address this problem. Healey also said that without renewable capacity commissioned in recent years, this year’s surge in gas prices would have hit families and companies harder.

The statement came after the announcement of a cut of more than £3 billion to the energy department’s budget, much of which is to go toward defence spending. In particular, the programme encouraging the replacement of gas boilers with electric heat pumps will be cut by £741 million. Renewable energy experts warned that such cuts could hinder the achievement of clean heating targets.

Read us on