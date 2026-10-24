In Kenya, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has announced a search for a trade name for crude oil from South Lokichar in Turkana County. Submissions from citizens will be accepted until October 29. The name is planned to be used to promote Kenyan oil on the global market, Nation Kenya reports.

Preparations for production and exports

Commercial oil production is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026. Gulf Energy, which holds production licences for blocks T6 and T7 in South Lokichar, intends to begin drilling on November 1. At the initial stage, the oil will be transported by trucks to Mombasa for further export.

In the first phase of the project, planned for 2026–2032, Gulf Energy intends to produce 20,000 barrels per day. From 2033, the company intends to increase this figure to 50,000 barrels per day.

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Requirements for the name and oil characteristics

The ministry noted that the selected name will become the commercial identity of Kenyan oil for decades and must be suitable for registration as a trademark in Kenya and abroad. There is no international rule requiring countries to give their oil trade names, but this is important for its recognition on the market.

Oil from South Lokichar is characterized as light and low-sulfur, making it less expensive to refine and suitable for producing gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel. At the same time, it has a high paraffin content, so it requires heating in pipelines or trucks during transportation, which may increase logistics costs.

Trial batches of this oil were exported in 2019–2020 to assess its prospects on the global market. According to the publication, they may have received discounts compared with the Brent benchmark.

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