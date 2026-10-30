ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods and Chevron President of Exploration and Production Clay Neff have cancelled plans to attend the ADIPEC energy conference, which will take place on November 2–5 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The reason was security concerns, OilPrice reports, citing Reuters sources.

Woods and Neff were due to take part in one of the oil industry’s largest annual events. At the same time, Woods’ name remained in the conference’s online programme as of Thursday. ExxonMobil and Chevron did not comment on reports of the cancelled trips.

Security situation in the region

The companies’ executives made their decision as Washington considers the possibility of a new military operation against Iran. US President Donald Trump had said that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, but later allowed for the possibility of another military operation.

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According to OilPrice, the United Arab Emirates has not been subjected to Iranian attacks since May. In Saudi Arabia, Houthi strikes this month targeted Riyadh International Airport and Saudi Aramco’s headquarters. Last week, the US State Department ordered some American diplomats to leave the kingdom.

Expectations for ADIPEC

Saudi Arabia has already postponed its annual Future Investment Initiative until 2027 because of air travel disruptions following the attacks. The WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh took place this month nevertheless, although several executives from major oil companies were removed from the list of speakers. Airport closures forced some delegates to travel to neighbouring countries to fly home.

ADIPEC organisers expect record attendance: last year, nearly 240,000 people attended the event, which is held by the state oil company ADNOC. This year’s exhibition is expected to bring together participants from more than 170 countries. More than 120 US companies are expected to be represented at the event, making it the second-largest national presence after China. BP CEO Meg O’Neill and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal also remained on the programme.

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