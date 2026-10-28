Aggressor state Russia will supply China with pipeline gas in 2026 at an average price of about $248 per thousand cubic meters. For other foreign clients of Gazprom outside the former Soviet countries, the average price will be $562 per thousand cubic meters, OilPrice reports, citing The Moscow Times, which cites Russian State Duma documentation.

Price difference

Thus, the price for China will be approximately 56% lower than for Gazprom's other foreign buyers. According to the publication, Moscow expects to gradually reduce the discounts for the Chinese market in the coming years.

An assessment by the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center indicates that China pays Turkmenistan up to $60 more per thousand cubic meters of gas than it pays for Russian gas. Senior fellow at the center Sergey Vakulenko noted that Russia's break with the European market has left Gazprom with significant gas reserves on the Yamal Peninsula in Siberia for which there are no buyers, strengthening Beijing's negotiating position.

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Negotiations on a new gas pipeline

Negotiations on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline have also reached a deadlock because of a price dispute, OilPrice writes, citing media linked to China. Vakulenko also indicated that worsening relations between the United States and China, as well as instability in the Middle East, could push Beijing to reduce imports of liquefied natural gas in favor of pipeline supplies.

The article notes that amid Western sanctions and the European Union's efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas, Chinese purchases remain an important source of revenue for Moscow.

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