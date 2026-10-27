China’s National Energy Administration has called on the country’s largest oil and gas companies — PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC and other producers — to expand production capacity, increase investment and accelerate the creation of national oil and gas supply bases. As OilPrice reports, the directive was issued after a meeting on October 21; it calls for steady growth in oil production and faster expansion of gas output.

Reserves cover part of demand

According to the publication, at the beginning of the war in Iran in February, China had between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion barrels of oil in commercial and strategic storage. This allowed Chinese refiners to reduce overseas purchases when the price of Brent exceeded $100 per barrel. In June, China’s oil imports were, according to OilPrice estimates, 4.4 million barrels per day below the 2025 average.

In September, Chinese refineries processed about 13.99 million barrels of oil per day. Domestic production amounted to 4.43 million barrels per day, while imports totaled 9.03 million barrels. The difference of about 530,000 barrels per day was covered by withdrawals from storage, according to analysts’ estimates. China’s onshore inventories as of the week ending October 19 were estimated at 1.192 billion barrels — 162 million barrels below the May peak.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for alternatives to Iranian oil

OilPrice writes that floating stocks of Iranian oil available for delivery to China, according to Kpler estimates, had fallen to less than 1 million barrels by October 5 and were subsequently depleted. Previously, discounted Iranian oil had been important for independent Chinese refineries. They may now face the need to replace these volumes with more expensive supplies from the Middle East, Africa and other regions amid high freight rates.

According to Chinese state media, on October 21 China and the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — agreed to support companies seeking to expand cooperation in the oil sector. No specific new commitments on supply volumes were announced. In 2025, China produced a record approximately 216 million tonnes of oil, while natural gas production exceeded 260 billion cubic metres. At the same time, in September the country imported more than twice as much oil as it produced domestically.

Read us on