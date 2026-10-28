Chinese refiners are purchasing oil from West Africa and Brazil after ocean freight rates fell compared with record levels in early October. As OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg trading sources, some refiners bought feedstock for December delivery at a premium of up to $20 per barrel to ICE Brent quotations.

Freight rates declined

In early October, transporting oil from the Atlantic basin to Asia became sharply more expensive. According to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg, delivery of a barrel of oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to South Korea exceeded $42, from Brazil to China $39, and from West Africa to China $32.

Subsequently, rates on each of these routes fell by about $10 per barrel. According to Bloomberg's sources, this prompted Chinese refineries to purchase Ceiba crude from Equatorial Guinea, Saturno from Angola, and Mero from Brazil.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competition for alternative grades

At the same time, competition with India for Russia's ESPO grade from Russia's Far East, an aggressor state, pushed up its price. Independent Chinese refiners, known as teapots, are seeking the cheapest available cargoes of feedstock.

The cost of a supertanker voyage from the United States to Asia, which reached $80 million earlier this month, was about $60 million last week. Due to high transportation costs, Asian refineries are ordering little U.S. oil for November delivery, OilPrice notes.

Read us on