Konotop Was Without a Stable Power Supply for Five Days: Shmyhal Explained the Reasons

In Konotop, in the Sumy region, three key substations that supply the city with electricity were damaged as a result of Russian strikes. It took power engineers five days to restore power and switch the grid to a permanent configuration.

According to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, specialists from Ukrenergo and the regional power company attempted to restore power five times.

However, the work was complicated by repeated damage to facilities, short circuits, and new damage to the grid.

Power was restored gradually—connecting 5,000 to 8,000 customers each day. On the fourth day, power was restored to all consumers, and on the fifth day, it was temporarily cut off for several hours to switch the grid to a permanent power supply configuration.

Gas service in the city was not interrupted. At the same time, water supply disruptions occurred due to the lack of backup power from diesel generators at the local water utility. During the restoration work, utility workers prioritized reconnecting the water supply first.

Source: Denys Shmyhal

As a reminder, Konotop has been without power for five days following Russian strikes, and there is a threat of a diesel fuel shortage.

Video: Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes.

In Konotop, Sumy Oblast, power has been restored after five days without electricity. The city is once again receiving electricity following a prolonged power outage.

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