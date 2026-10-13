On October 13, Cuba repealed oil laws that had been in force since 1938 and 1959 and introduced a new legal framework for hydrocarbon exploration and production. The decision was made amid fuel shortages and prolonged power outages. According to Anadolu Agency, the changes were published in Cuba’s Official Gazette.

New conditions for investors

The reform was introduced through Decree-Law No. 135/2026 and Decree No. 184/2026. They regulate the exploration, production, processing, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas.

The new rules provide for production-sharing agreements of up to 40 years, with the possibility of an additional 10-year extension. Oil concessions may remain in force for up to 30 years and be renewed for another decade. The legislation also allows for oilfield service contracts with specialized companies.

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State control remains

Despite opening the sector to international participation, oil and gas deposits remain state-owned. The authorities may refuse to issue permits on national security grounds and prioritize domestic energy needs when distributing produced hydrocarbons.

The new mechanism establishes limits on cost recovery under production-sharing agreements, concession fees and royalties. It also provides safeguards against tax evasion and the transfer of profits abroad through inflated costs or transactions between affiliated companies. Operators must comply with environmental and safety requirements and may be liable for damage caused by hydrocarbon activities.

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