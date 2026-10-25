Libya has opened the Al-Rashad gas field south of the eastern city of Brega. Its production capacity reaches up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day. The opening is expected to strengthen gas supplies for power plants and industrial sectors, Anadolu Agency reports.

Field opening

The opening was announced by Masoud Suleiman, head of Libya's National Oil Corporation, during a ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the first export of Libyan crude oil.

According to Suleiman, bringing the field into operation is an important addition to the oil and gas sector and is expected to strengthen gas supplies for power plants and industry.

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Libya exported its first shipment of oil through the oil terminal in Brega on October 25, 1961. This delivery marked the entry of Libyan oil into international markets.

Gas production

According to the National Oil Corporation, Libya produces about 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Estimates of the country's proven gas reserves range from 53 trillion to 80 trillion cubic feet.

Libya exports natural gas to Europe via pipelines and also uses it domestically for electricity generation and the needs of the industrial sector.

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