In the city of Kushima in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry informed local authorities about the possible conduct of a literature survey to select a site for the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants. Kushima Mayor Koichi Takeda said the ministry did not ask the city to agree to the survey and that no decision had been made on the matter, The Japan Times reports.

The first stage of site selection

The literature survey is the first of three stages in the procedure for selecting a site for such a facility. The ministry may ask Kushima to allow it to be conducted. If carried out, the survey will last about two years: specialists will study potential risks associated with volcanoes and faults using geological maps and other documents.

In 2017, Japan’s central government included Kushima on a map of scientific characteristics of areas. It included areas where authorities believe there is a relatively high likelihood of finding favorable conditions for locating the facility, including due to the absence of nearby volcanoes or active faults. The city’s coastal location is also considered favorable for transportation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surveys at five locations

Literature surveys have already been completed or are continuing at five locations: the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai in Hokkaido, the town of Genkai in Saga Prefecture, Minamitorishima Island in the Ogasawara archipelago, and the city of Hitachinomiya in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Earlier this year, the ministry asked the village of Ogasawara, to which Minamitorishima belongs, as well as Hitachinomiya, to agree to such surveys. Both municipalities agreed. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa declined to comment on the meeting in Kushima, but said the central government would lead efforts to increase the number of areas for literature surveys.

Read us on